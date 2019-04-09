Galvis went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old shortstop served as the Toronto leadoff batter and stole his first base of 2019. Galvis has also chipped in three home runs, is 7-for-18 in his last five games, and sports a .333 batting average for the young season.