Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Tough out in loss
Galvis went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored Thursday against the Indians.
Galvis got on base all four times and scored his team's lone run in a 4-1 loss on the road. The 29-year-old shortstop has notched a base knock in six of the first eight contests of the season and has gone 7-for-22 with a homer and three RBI during that stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Goes yard in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Back in action•
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Scratched with sore back•
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Plates two in victory•
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: Pops first spring homer•
-
Blue Jays' Freddy Galvis: In line for top shortstop job•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...