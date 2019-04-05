Galvis went 1-for-1 with three walks and a run scored Thursday against the Indians.

Galvis got on base all four times and scored his team's lone run in a 4-1 loss on the road. The 29-year-old shortstop has notched a base knock in six of the first eight contests of the season and has gone 7-for-22 with a homer and three RBI during that stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories