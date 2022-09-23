Martinez hit .324/.381/.490 with three homers and a 9:17 BB:K over 28 games for High-A Vancouver to close out the 2022 campaign.

The 19-year-old Venezuelan came into the campaign with little to no hype, but he proved this year that he can hit, as he put up an .832 OPS at Single-A before being promoted and carrying his success forward to the higher level. While he could stand to develop a little more power and there's no speed to be found here, Martinez impressed with his contact skills, as he struck out in only 15 percent of his at-bats in High-A.