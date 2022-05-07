Moreno went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Friday against Durham.

The 22-year-old catching prospect hasn't shown a lot of power yet this season -- he has five extra-base hits through 17 games for Buffalo, all doubles -- but otherwise Moreno is doing everything expected of him at the plate, slashing .313/.353/.391 on the year with 15 RBI. The Blue Jays aren't in a rush to promote him, but he still seems likely to make his big-league debut at some point over the summer.