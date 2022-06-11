Moreno was called up by the Blue Jays on Saturday.
It was reported earlier in the week that Moreno would likely make his big-league debut at some point this weekend, and with him now on the active roster he is now in position to do so. It's unclear exactly what role Moreno will fill, but he is one of the top prospects in the league, so he figures to get ample opportunities to show what he can do.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Activation expected Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Joining big club this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Swats first Triple-A homer•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Injury not serious•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Four hits, four RBI at Triple-A•