The Blue Jays optioned Moreno to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Moreno last played at Low-A Lansing in 2019, slashing .280/.337/.485 over 341 plate appearances. He'll likely make the jump to High-A Vancouver or possibly even Double-A New Hamsphire to begin 2021, as the Blue Jays look to get his developmental timeline back on track following the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season. Among the young backstops in the organization, Moreno is third in the pecking order behind Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk.