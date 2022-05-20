Moreno's elbow injury was confirmed to not be a serious one after tests Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Moreno left his game for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday after getting hit by a pitch, but imaging was negative Friday, and the Blue Jays don't appear to be overly concerned. He may have to wait a few days for swelling and soreness to subside, but the issue shouldn't significantly impact his push for a big-league roster spot.