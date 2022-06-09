Moreno is joining the Blue Jays for the upcoming three-game series at Detroit, which begins Friday, and he's expected to be officially added to the active roster at some point this weekend, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old is poised to receive his first taste of the big leagues this weekend after Danny Jansen landed on the injured list Tuesday with a fractured bone in his left hand. Fellow catchers Alejandro Kirk and Zack Collins are already on the MLB roster, but Moreno, who is one of the top prospects in baseball, will be called up and should receive regular opportunities behind the plate. Moreno has only one home run through 35 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season, but he still has a strong .323/.377/.406 slash line.