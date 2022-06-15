Moreno isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Moreno went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's loss to Baltimore but will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Alejandro Kirk is starting behind the plate while Raimel Tapia enters the lineup in right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Day off Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Gets call from Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Activation expected Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Joining big club this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Swats first Triple-A homer•