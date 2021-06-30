Moreno was placed on the injured list at Double-A New Hampshire on Wednesday due to to a minor thumb fracture, Sam Dykstra of MLBPipeline reports.

Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Moreno suffered the injury when he was hit on the thumb by a pitch and he's expected to miss multiple weeks. Moreno seemed to be nearing a promotion to Triple-A Buffalo with an outside chance of making it to the big leagues in September, but the injury will certainly make reaching both of those milestones a far more difficult task. The catcher has slashed an outstanding .373/.441/.651 with eight homers and 46 RBI across 145 plate appearances with New Hampshire this season.