Moreno was removed in the top of the third inning of Triple-A Buffalo's game Thursday against Syracuse due to an apparent left elbow injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Moreno was struck in his non-throwing elbow by a pitch during his first plate appearance of the day in the bottom of the first inning, but he stayed in the game and was back behind the plate for the second inning. However, he may not have felt quite right, as he was pulled from the contest just one inning later. The Blue Jays' top position prospect, Moreno entered Thursday with a .323/.376/.398 batting line over 101 plate appearances with Buffalo this season.