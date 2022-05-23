Moreno went 4-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
The Blue Jays' top fantasy prospect last started Thursday before getting hit by a pitch on his elbow, but Moreno looked 100 percent healthy in another huge day at the plate. The long ball was his first in 29 games at Triple-A, including a cup of coffee at the level last year, but he boasts a .347/.407/.459 slash line through 108 plate appearances for Buffalo in 2022. Toronto doesn't have a big need for him behind the plate in the majors with Danny Jansen back in action, but a prolonged hot streak from Moreno could force the team's hand, especially if the front office is looking for someone to spark an offense that hasn't been meeting expectations this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Injury not serious•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Four hits, four RBI at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Hot start for Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Optioned to Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Still working up to game speed•