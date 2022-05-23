Moreno went 4-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run and three RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

The Blue Jays' top fantasy prospect last started Thursday before getting hit by a pitch on his elbow, but Moreno looked 100 percent healthy in another huge day at the plate. The long ball was his first in 29 games at Triple-A, including a cup of coffee at the level last year, but he boasts a .347/.407/.459 slash line through 108 plate appearances for Buffalo in 2022. Toronto doesn't have a big need for him behind the plate in the majors with Danny Jansen back in action, but a prolonged hot streak from Moreno could force the team's hand, especially if the front office is looking for someone to spark an offense that hasn't been meeting expectations this season.