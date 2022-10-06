Moreno went 4-for-7 with a three-run home run and four runs scored across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Moreno had a strong showing in both games of the doubleheader, but the highlight came in the sixth opening of the opening contest when he tallied his first career homer. He's bounced between Triple-A Buffalo and the big-league club this season, though he's only rarely been in the lineup since being recalled Sept. 7. Moreno only has 73 plate appearances in the majors, but he has maintained an impressive .319/.356/.377 line in that span while striking out just 11 percent of the time.