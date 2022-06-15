Moreno went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles.

Batting eighth, the rookie catcher displayed his plus hit tool and drove in the first two runs of his big-league career. While Jorge Mateo did steal two bases off Moreno, marring his defensive performance somewhat, the pilfers can mostly be blamed on the slow delivery of Trevor Richards. Moreno has started three of four games since his promotion, going 4-for-11 with a 1:1 BB:K, and the Blue Jays appear intent on giving the 22-year-old every opportunity to lock down the starting job behind the plate, at least until Danny Jansen (finger) gets healthy.