Cabrera and the Blue Jays agreed to a one-year, $1,512,500 deal Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 27-year-old southpaw had a career-best 10 percent walk rate while splitting time between St. Louis and Toronto, but he still lacks the control necessary to pitch regularly in high-leverage situations. Cabrera has a career 1.31 WHIP and has three saves in 203 appearances.