Cabrera gave up one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings of relief in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The southpaw fired 19 of 25 pitches for strikes and looks just about ready for Opening Day. Cabrera has been sharp overall this spring, posting a 2.70 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 6.2 innings, and he's ticketed for a key role in the Blue Jays bullpen as the second lefty behind Tim Mayza. In 23.2 innings last season for Toronto after being acquired from St. Louis, Cabrera delivered a win and six holds with a 2.66 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB.