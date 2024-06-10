Cabrera allowed an unearned run and picked up a save during Sunday's win over the Athletics.
Cabrera pitched the bottom of the 10th inning and let one run come home but still preserved the 6-4 win. It was his first save since the 2022 season when he was with St. Louis. Cabrera owns a 5.25 ERA through 24 innings this season. Yimi Garcia worked a scoreless ninth inning and earned the win Sunday.
