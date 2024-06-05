Cabrera (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, getting charged with three runs on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning.

Trevor Richards gave Toronto two perfect innings as the opener, but Cabrera hit Colton Cowser with a pitch to begin the third and things went downhill from there. Cabrera has been tagged for runs in three of his last six appearances, and on the season he carries a 5.48 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 13:15 K:BB through 23 innings as he slips into a low-leverage role.