Cabrera's three-game suspension has been reduced to two games, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Cabrera was given the suspension for shoving the Rays' Jose Caballero in Saturday's game which resulted in the benches clearing. The reliever will begin serving the suspension Tuesday and will be available for the weekend series against the Yankees.
