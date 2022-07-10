Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.
Springer's sixth-inning blast off former teammate Robbie Ray accounted for all of the Blue Jays' run production and their lone extra-base hit Saturday. The outfielder has gone 2-for-9 with a homer and a double in two games since receiving a two-game breather to work out of a slump. He still hasn't posted a multi-hit effort in nearly a month -- his last was on June 13, and he's gone 11-for-74 (.149) in 20 games since. Springer's slash line is at .247/.330/.477 with 16 homers, 39 RBI, 48 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 324 plate appearances.
