Blue Jays' George Springer: Activated but not in lineup

The Blue Jays reinstated Springer (personal) from the family emergency medical list Monday.

Springer is now eligible to return to the lineup for Toronto, but that will have to wait for at least one more day while Sean Keys serves as the designated hitter and bats fifth in Monday's series opener. Springer had gone 16-for-61 (.262) with three steals, two home runs, five RBI and a triple in his 15 games prior to his absence. The move corresponds with the Blue Jays placing Braydon Fisher on the bereavement list.