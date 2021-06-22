Springer (quad) will be activated from the 10-day injured list and bat fifth as the center fielder Tuesday against the Marlins, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The Blue Jays have yet to release their Tuesday lineup, but Springer will slot in to the five hole at his usual center field position. Springer has dealt with a right quad issue all season, just briefly returning for four games in late April before landing back on the IL since early May. While Springer served as an elite leadoff hitter during the majority of his seven seasons with Houston, he could see more time in the middle of Toronto's order as Marcus Semien has settled in excellently atop the lineup.
