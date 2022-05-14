Springer's ankle sprain that forced him to exit Friday's game against the Rays is considered mild, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer was visited by team trainers after crashing into the outfield wall while attempting to make a catch but initially remained in the game before ultimately exiting early. The Blue Jays determined he didn't need to be sent for any imaging, which backs up the idea that he isn't dealing with a serious issue. That doesn't guarantee he'll return to the lineup right away, however.