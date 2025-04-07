Springer (back) appeared as a pinch runner and stole a base in Sunday's loss to the Mets.
Springer did not start the contest after departing Saturday's game with lower-back spasms following a collision with the outfield wall. However, his appearance as a pinch runner suggests his return to the lineup is imminent.
