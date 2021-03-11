Springer (abdomen) is starting in center field and leading off Thursday against the Tigers.
He was scratched from Tuesday's lineup, but the abdominal tightness was indeed a minor issue. Look for Springer to occupy the leadoff role for an exciting Toronto lineup this season.
