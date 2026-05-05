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Springer (foot) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Rays.

The 36-year-old hasn't seen the field since being hit by a pitch during Saturday's game against the Twins, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after sitting out two games. In four games since returning from a fractured big toe, Springer has gone 4-for-12 with an RBI.

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