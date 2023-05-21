Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and one steal in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Baltimore.

After going 0-for-2 in his first two at-bats, Springer launched a two-run home run in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2. He added an RBI single in the seventh, proceeded to steal second and later scored to extend Toronto's lead to 5-2. It was Springer's ninth multi-hit game of the season, but he's still struggling overall and is slashing .234/.298/.349 with six home runs, 19 RBI and seven stolen bases across 44 games (191 plate appearances).