The Blue Jays will activate Springer (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. He'll serve as Toronto's designated hitter and bat leadoff in his first game of the season.

Toronto's high-priced offseason pickup will finally get the chance to debut after he spent the past four-plus weeks recovering from a Grade 2 left oblique and a right quadriceps strain. Though the Blue Jays appear confident in his health, Springer is still expected to be eased into the mix as a DH initially before gradually settling into a full-time role in the outfield. His return should provide a big boost to a Toronto squad that has gotten a collective .653 OPS from its leadoff hitters this season.