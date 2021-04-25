Springer (quadriceps) was scheduled to play a full game in center field Sunday at the Blue Jays' alternate site, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The rehab game likely represents the final hurdle Springer will need to clear before making his return from the 10-day injured list. The Blue Jays are off Monday, so the team will likely re-evaluate Springer that day before determining if he's ready to make his team debut Tuesday against the Nationals. Teoscar Hernandez (illness) is also nearing a return from the COVID-19 injured list, so the Blue Jays should soon be back to full strength in the outfield for the first time this season.