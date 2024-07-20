Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Tigers.

The veteran outfielder got hold of a Beau Brieske changeup in the eighth inning, ripping it down the left-field line. Springer has turned his season around over the last month, and in his last 19 games he's slashing .362/.429/.725 with six of his 11 homers and 21 of his 36 RBI.