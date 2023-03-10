Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's split-squad game against Atlanta.

The veteran outfielder took Bryce Elder deep in the seventh inning for his first homer of the spring. Springer has gone 4-for-18 with a double and Thursday's home run through six Grapefruit League appearances as he gears up for his third season with Toronto after amassing a .266/.346/.502 slash line through his first 211 games with the club.

