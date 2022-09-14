Springer went 2-for-8 with a two-run home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader split against the Rays.

After the Jays dropped the matinee and were facing a 2-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap, Springer helped flip the script and salvage a split by taking Colin Poche deep for his 20th home run of the year. The 32-year-old snapped a 14-game homer drought with the performance, a stretch during which he slashed just .167/.265/.200 with two doubles, one RBI, two steals and nine runs.