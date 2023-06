Springer went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

His third-inning shot off Hunter Brown got the Blue Jays on the board, and gave Kevin Gausman all the run support he would need. Springer has shaken off his early-season struggles and is batting .303 (30-for-99) over his last 25 games with five of his nine homers and five of his 10 steals on the season.