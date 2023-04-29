Springer went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

After getting hit on the hand with a pitch Wednesday the veteran outfielder's availability for the weekend appeared to be in jeopardy, but Springer didn't end up missing a game after Thursday's team off day. A 6-for-41 (.146) stretch over the last 12 contests has dropped his slash line down to .218/.282/.317. but Springer's still maintained a decent fantasy floor with three homers, five steals, 10 RBI and 13 runs in 110 plate appearances, and he doesn't appear to be in much danger of losing his spot at the top of a potent Blue Jays' batting order.