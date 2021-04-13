Springer (quadriceps) will not accompany the Blue Jays on the upcoming road trip that runs through April 25, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

He took batting practice Tuesday, but will be getting work in at the alternate training site while Toronto heads out on a nine-game road trip that is followed by an off day. This means the soonest he could rejoin the lineup is April 27 against the Nationals. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Springer's quad is doing better but he is not ready for to do more than hit.