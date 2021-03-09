Springer is considered day-to-day after missing Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to left abdominal tightness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer is a 31-year-old with a somewhat shaky health track record, so it makes plenty of sense for the Blue Jays to be very cautious with him with Opening Day still more than three weeks away. The day-to-day tag implies his readiness for the start of the regular season isn't under serious threat.