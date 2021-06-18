Springer (quadriceps) could travel with the team to Baltimore for the team's weekend series, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Springer began a rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and reportedly felt good after his first game action. Manager Charlie Montoyo was non-committal regarding Springer's return however, so his activation could still be some time away.
