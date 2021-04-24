Springer (quadriceps) will be monitored after Friday's intrasquad game and could make his season debut Sunday against the Rays, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Springer played center field and sprinted at least five times during a simulated game at the Blue Jays' alternate training site Friday. The next step in his recovery will depend on how he feels following his appearance in the sim game, but manager Charlie Montoyo said that there's a possibility that Springer could return to game action for Sunday's series finale in Tampa Bay.