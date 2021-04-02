Springer is recovery well from his Grade 2 oblique strain and has a chance to return from the injured list when first eligible Thursday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
If Springer does indeed return when first eligible, he'll have missed just over two weeks with an injury that typically takes several weeks to recover from. Even if he's not back right away, it doesn't sound as if the Blue Jays are too concerned about him missing an extended period. Randal Grichuk played center field in his absence on Opening Day.
