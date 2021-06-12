Springer (quadriceps) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Quadriceps issues have limited Springer to just four games this season. While he's seemingly trending in the right direction, the Blue Jays will want to be very careful with him given their $150 million investment in him over the winter and the fact that he had to head right back to the injured list within a week of being activated in late April.

