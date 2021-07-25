Springer went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-3 win over the Mets.

Springer homered off Taijuan Walker in the third inning to get the Blue Jays on the Board. In addition, he scored off Marcus Semien's home run in the fifth frame. The 31-year-old has three long balls over his last five games. On the season, he is slashing .232/.321/.495 with eight homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs and a pair of steals in 112 plate appearances.