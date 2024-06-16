Springer went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Guardians.

It's the first time since May 29 that Springer has scored multiple runs. Consistent success at the plate continues to elude the veteran outfielder -- he's batting just .156 (7-for-45) in June with one homer, one steal, three RBI and six runs over 13 games.