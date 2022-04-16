Springer isn't starting Saturday's game against Oakland.
Springer had started in each of the first eight games of the season, and he hit .306 with two homers, four doubles, six runs, five RBI and a steal. He'll get a breather while Bradley Zimmer starts in center field and bats ninth.
