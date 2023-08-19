Springer's absence from the lineup for the past two games is due to a jammed left ankle, but he's available off the bench Saturday against the Reds, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Springer's two-game absence had previously been unexplained, but it always seemed likely that a minor injury was the cause. Thankfully, the Blue Jays don't expect him to require a trip to the injured list. If there's a negative spin on this news, it's that the injury first occurred on Wednesday, so it can't be used to explain a poor stretch which has seen him hit .198/.291/.271 in his last 25 games.