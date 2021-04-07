Springer (oblique) underwent an MRI after he felt tightness in his right quad while running the bases Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer appeared to be trending toward a return after he began the season on the injured list due to a left oblique strain. However, his setback will prevent him from being activated when he's first eligible Thursday. The results of Springer's MRI aren't yet known, but a better timetable for his return could be revealed once the team gathers more information.