Springer left Friday's game against the Rays with a left ankle sprain, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Springer suffered the injury when he crashed into the outfield wall while attempting to make a catch. He stayed down and was checked on by team trainers but remained in the game long enough to take his next at-bat before exiting. Raimel Tapia replaced him in center field and could see an increased role if Springer is forced to miss an extended period.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs seventh homer•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Drives in three in matinee•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: On bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Slugs fourth homer•