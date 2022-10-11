Springer was diagnosed with both a concussion and a sprained shoulder Tuesday following his collision with teammate Bo Bichette in the AL Wild Card Series against Seattle, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Springer was forced to exit after the collision and evidently suffered injuries that could have kept him out of the ALCS had the Blue Jays managed to advance. Per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, the outfielder may also undergo an elbow procedure sometime soon to address a bone spur, though he's expected to be recovered from all his injuries by the time spring training rolls around.