Springer was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer had been dealing with what was thought to be mild oblique tightness but which turned out to be a more serious problem following an MRI. Despite the Grade 2 designation, however, the Blue Jays remain optimistic that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day. If he isn't, Randal Grichuk would step into an everyday role in center field.
