Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a three-run double during the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

The Blue Jays jumped all over Trevor Rogers in the fifth inning with consecutive solo homers from Springer, Vladimir Guerrero and Kazuma Okamoto. With the bases loaded in the eighth, Springer gave Toronto insurance runs with a bases-clearing double, and it was his first game of four RBI or more since July 3, 2025 against the Yankees. The veteran slugger has logged two hits in each of his last three games and has a .740 OPS with 12 steals, 15 home runs and 52 RBI across 480 plate appearances this season.