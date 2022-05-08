Springer went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in an 8-3 win over the Guardians in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

He started in center field in the matinee before serving as the DH for the nightcap, going 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a caught stealing in an 8-2 loss. Springer has six multi-hit performances in his last 13 games, slashing .304/.373/.522 over that stretch with three homers, a steal, eight runs and eight RBI.